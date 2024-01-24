Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Issue $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.88. 5,858,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

