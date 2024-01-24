Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is Guinness Asset Management LTD’s 8th Largest Position

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 3.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.31% of Emerson Electric worth $170,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

