Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $486,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,086,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,416,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $153.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,454. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average is $152.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

