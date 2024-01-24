Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 13,141 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 0.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.95. 6,612,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,296. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

