Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $943.27

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $943.27 and last traded at $940.63, with a volume of 229081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $933.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $921.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $862.73 and its 200 day moving average is $821.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

