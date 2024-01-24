Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.21. 2,536,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $472.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

