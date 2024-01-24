Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,975 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,774,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,060,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

