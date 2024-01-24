SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on February 20th

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,838. The company has a market capitalization of $412.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

