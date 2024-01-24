Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 3,328 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KLA were worth $27,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,462,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $19.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $638.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.54. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $646.13.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

