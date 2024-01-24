V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Increased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. 6,448,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -65.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

