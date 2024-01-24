Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.89. 2,591,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,498. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

