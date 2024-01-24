ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Decreased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $109.67. 5,331,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

