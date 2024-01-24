Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $612,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Stock Down 1.2 %

TGT stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,732. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.