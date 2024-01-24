Centric Wealth Management Takes $2.64 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $388.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

