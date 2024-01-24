Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.4% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 33,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $1,543,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $2,375,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $686.51. 1,942,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $698.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $639.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.94.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

