Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 33,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $1,543,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $686.51. 1,937,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $639.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $698.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.