iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWF traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $318.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

