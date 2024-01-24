Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979,265 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.48% of SentinelOne worth $23,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 85.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on S. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 4,511,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $223,458.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 550,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,125,077 shares of company stock valued at $25,560,527. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.