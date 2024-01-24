Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.3% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,410,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,754,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,989,695. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $281.18 and a 1-year high of $429.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.77.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

