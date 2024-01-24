Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Magnite were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 950,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,660. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

