Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. 2,180,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,202. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.