Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $491,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

