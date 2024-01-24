Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,356 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $335,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $63.99. 167,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,618. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.