Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,453,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,285. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.33, a P/E/G ratio of 81.24 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

