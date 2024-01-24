Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 266 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

ADI traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $198.30. 4,255,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

