Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. 5,627,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

