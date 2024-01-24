Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 350 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 300,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. 848,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

