Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

