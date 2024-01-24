Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 39,462 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,462 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 1.14% of TPI Composites worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 900,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,410. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.08. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $372.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.81 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

