Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 193 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Fortive were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,534,000 after acquiring an additional 999,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. 2,237,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,538. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

