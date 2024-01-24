Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.24. 2,919,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,224. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.95 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 196.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

