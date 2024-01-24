Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415,261 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.56% of Amdocs worth $159,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 163,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 367,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 199.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 23,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 73,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 807,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,878. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

