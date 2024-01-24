Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. 8,120,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,227,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

