Castle Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $3,071,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. 26,855,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,683,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.