Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,721 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $105.07. 4,673,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,354. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

