Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Down 3.8%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 827,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,471,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

SG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $153.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,283.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,525 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $55,747.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,651.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $464,030. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

