Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.95 and last traded at $89.04. 2,283,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,529,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.