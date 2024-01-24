Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.72

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.72 and last traded at C$24.72, with a volume of 417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$815.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.33.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.51 million during the quarter. Wall Financial had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

