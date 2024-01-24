Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,890 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust Micro accounts for approximately 1.9% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,327,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after buying an additional 195,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,983,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,711,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,311,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAUM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 782,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

