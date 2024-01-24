Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Up 5.6%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 151,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 440,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $750.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at $178,577,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,873. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.