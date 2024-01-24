Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 351,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 398,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $1,583,000.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

