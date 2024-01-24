AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02. 13,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 67,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
