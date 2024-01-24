AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02. 13,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 67,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the third quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 5,430.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth $116,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

