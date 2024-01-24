Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,190 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund accounts for approximately 1.3% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

RQI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 660,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,803. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

