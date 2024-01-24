Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.49

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 74895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
