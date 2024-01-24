Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.84. 132,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 214,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $275.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

