COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Up 6.1%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 469,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 562,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $398,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

