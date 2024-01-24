Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,920,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,176,674 shares.The stock last traded at $42.27 and had previously closed at $42.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,817,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6,354.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,998,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,606,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,125,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

