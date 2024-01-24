Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.75

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $218.75 and last traded at $218.08, with a volume of 6055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.89.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.93 and a 200-day moving average of $184.17.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.88%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

