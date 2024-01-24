Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.80

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 522947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Green Thumb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

