Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.61

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 135828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
